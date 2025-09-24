Alabama at Georgia Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Alabama at Georgia headlines Saturday night in Athens (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). This Alabama at Georgia preview stacks opening odds vs. current odds, public betting, key injuries, weather, three sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and browse the College Football hub.
Game Snapshot — Alabama at Georgia
- Matchup: No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Venue: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, GA)
Opening Odds — Alabama vs Georgia odds
- Spread: Georgia −4.5
- Moneyline: Georgia −155 / Alabama +130
- Total: 52.5
- Notes: Books opened Dawgs around −4.5 with a low-50s total; early action shortened toward a field goal.
Current Odds — Alabama at Georgia (open → now)
- Spread: Georgia −3 (−115) / Alabama +3 (−105)
- Moneyline: Georgia −160 / Alabama +135
- Total: 52.0 (O −115 / U −105)
- Move note: Side trimmed from −4.5 to −3 toward Alabama; total nudged to 52.0.
Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves
- Tickets % (Spread): Slight majority on Alabama +3 (public dog at the key number).
- Money % (Spread): Larger wagers mixed; some preference for Georgia moneyline at −160.
- Line read: The move from −4.5 → −3 reflects early interest in the Tide; books holding the 3 for now.
Injuries & Weather
- Alabama: RB rotation gets a boost; interior DL depth trending up.
- Georgia: Front-seven mostly intact; monitor LB1 status through Saturday a.m.
- Weather: Low-70s, light wind, dry — neutral scoring environment.
Trends That Matter — Alabama at Georgia
- Georgia 9–1 SU in its last 10 at Sanford Stadium.
- Alabama 5–2 ATS in its last seven as a road underdog.
- Unders 6–2 in recent SEC night games at Sanford.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Georgia −3 — home edge and trench depth vs a still-gelling Bama secondary.
- Buy up to: −3 (−120 max); avoid −3.5 unless you scale down.
- Sell down to: −2.5 (heavier stake if it appears)
- Alt options: Alabama +3.5 (if it pops); Under 52.5 at standard juice.
