Alabama at Georgia Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Alabama at Georgia headlines Saturday night in Athens (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). This Alabama at Georgia preview stacks opening odds vs. current odds, public betting, key injuries, weather, three sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and browse the College Football hub.

Game Snapshot — Alabama at Georgia

Matchup: No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Venue: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, GA)

Opening Odds — Alabama vs Georgia odds

Spread: Georgia −4.5

Georgia −4.5 Moneyline: Georgia −155 / Alabama +130

Georgia −155 / Alabama +130 Total: 52.5

52.5 Notes: Books opened Dawgs around −4.5 with a low-50s total; early action shortened toward a field goal.

Current Odds — Alabama at Georgia (open → now)

Spread: Georgia −3 (−115) / Alabama +3 (−105)

Georgia −3 (−115) / Alabama +3 (−105) Moneyline: Georgia −160 / Alabama +135

Georgia −160 / Alabama +135 Total: 52.0 (O −115 / U −105)

52.0 (O −115 / U −105) Move note: Side trimmed from −4.5 to −3 toward Alabama; total nudged to 52.0.

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Slight majority on Alabama +3 (public dog at the key number).

Slight majority on Alabama +3 (public dog at the key number). Money % (Spread): Larger wagers mixed; some preference for Georgia moneyline at −160.

Larger wagers mixed; some preference for Georgia moneyline at −160. Line read: The move from −4.5 → −3 reflects early interest in the Tide; books holding the 3 for now.

Injuries & Weather

Alabama: RB rotation gets a boost; interior DL depth trending up.

RB rotation gets a boost; interior DL depth trending up. Georgia: Front-seven mostly intact; monitor LB1 status through Saturday a.m.

Front-seven mostly intact; monitor LB1 status through Saturday a.m. Weather: Low-70s, light wind, dry — neutral scoring environment.

Trends That Matter — Alabama at Georgia

Georgia 9–1 SU in its last 10 at Sanford Stadium.

Alabama 5–2 ATS in its last seven as a road underdog.

Unders 6–2 in recent SEC night games at Sanford.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Georgia −3 — home edge and trench depth vs a still-gelling Bama secondary.

Buy up to: −3 (−120 max); avoid −3.5 unless you scale down.

−3 (−120 max); avoid −3.5 unless you scale down. Sell down to: −2.5 (heavier stake if it appears)

−2.5 (heavier stake if it appears) Alt options: Alabama +3.5 (if it pops); Under 52.5 at standard juice.

