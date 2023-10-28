Air Force Falcons vs. Colorado State Rams Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following their Academy victory over Navy, will Air Force also come through on Saturday in Fort Collins? Or will Colorado State cover as a 10-point underdog? Keep reading for our Air Force vs. Colorado State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Canvas Stadium

TV: CBS Sports

Air Force vs Colorado State Public Betting Information

Air Force Falcons Game Notes

Zac Larrier picked up his second academy win last weekend versus Navy, passing for 151 yards and a score in the 17-6 win. The Youngstown native wasn’t able to get much going on the ground in the annual rugged battle, but he’s been a big factor in the Falcons highest AP ranking in over two decades. Larrier has thrown for 619 yards, with five touchdowns to no interceptions, and he’s second on the team with 497 rushing yards and four scores thru seven starts.

Colorado State Rams Game Notes

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi went turnover-free for the first time in seven games in the last-second loss to UNLV last week, and he finished with 235 yards and one touchdown toss. The first-year starter has been in a pair of notable spots this season with Boise State and Colorado, and he may just be ready for this in-state battle in primetime. Fowler-Nicolosi has passed for 2,179 yards, with 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions thru seven games.

Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Trends

AF is 3-3-1 against the spread with a 4-3 o/u record

CSU is 4-3 ATS, with a 5-2 over/under record

Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Prediction

Colorado State has given us a mixed bag this season, but they’ve been competitive since their Week 1 loss to Wazzu, and after coming up just short in Vegas last weekend against UNLV, you can bet Jay Norvell will have his guys ready to come out and play Saturday night. This spot gives Colorado State an opportunity to spoil another in-state rival’s season, and just as they did with Colorado in Boulder, they may stick around for this one with Air Force at home. CSU’s advantage in the passing game will keep them within distance if they protect the ball, as the Falcons aerial attack is nonexistent on the field. It’s a big number to play with, so let’s spot Colorado State the points at home for this Mountain West matchup.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 9 PREDICTION: Colorado State to Cover