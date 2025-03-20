Wofford vs. Tennessee Prediction: Are Vols laying too many points?

The Wofford Terriers (19-15) will face the Tennessee Volunteers (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 3:50 p.m. MST (5:50 p.m. EST) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. What’s the smart bet in this evening’s Wofford vs. Tennessee matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wofford Terriers (+19) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (-19); o/u 133.5

6:50 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: TNT

Wofford vs. Tennessee Public Betting: Bettors Backing Vols

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Volunteers concluded their regular season with a 27-7 record, including a 14-7 mark in Southeastern Conference play. They are led by senior guard Caden Lanier, who averages 17.7 points per game, and junior forward Ilias Milicic Jr., who contributes 6.9 rebounds per game.

Wofford Terriers

Wofford, the No. 15 seed, secured their spot in the tournament by winning the Southern Conference tournament as the No. 6 seed. They achieved this by defeating East Tennessee State, VMI, and Furman. The Terriers are led by senior guard Charlie Tripp, who averages 14.3 points and 3.2 assists per game, and senior forward Kevin Filewich, who contributes 9.4 rebounds per game.

Matchup Overview

Tennessee enters the game as an 18.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is set at 133.5 points. ​

Key Factors

Tennessee’s Defensive Strength: The Volunteers’ defense has been formidable this season, limiting opponents to an average of 65.4 points per game.​

Wofford’s Cinderella Story: The Terriers’ unexpected tournament run has been fueled by their resilience and ability to capitalize on opponents’ weaknesses.​

Experience Disparity: Tennessee’s roster boasts significant NCAA tournament experience, which could play a crucial role in high-pressure moments.

Wofford vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

While Wofford’s journey to the tournament has been inspiring, they face a significant challenge against a well-rounded Tennessee team. That said, I still like Wofford to cover the number at Bovada.lv. The Vols enter play with a 7-3 mark over their last 10 games, covering just three times over that span. On the other side, the Terriers have won seven out of 10 entering play today, which includes a three-game SU and ATS streak.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Hoops Prediction: WOFFORD TERRIERS +19