Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 10: Can Wisconsin win on the road?

Will Purdue blow out a bad Minnesota team? Can New Mexico hang with VCU in a mid-major non-conference clash? Can Wisconsin continue its hot start in a tough road environment at Nebraska? Read on for our Wednesday CBB Best Bets Dec. 10 column.

CBB Best Bet: Purdue -19.5 over Minnesota

I like Purdue here. Purdue should cover the sizable 19.5-point spread over Minnesota because their offense is more efficient, and they operate at a slightly faster pace — about 68.8 possessions per game vs Minnesota’s 68.4 — giving more quality scoring opportunities. Their offensive efficiency is elite: Purdue ranks No. 1 nationally with a 129.0 adjusted offensive efficiency. Defensively, Purdue also brings above-average resistance — the Boilers rank 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. That combo of pace, offensive firepower, and competent defense sets up a potential blowout. Of note: Purdue is 6-1 straight up and 4-2-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Minnesota. Final score projection: PURDUE 88, MINNESOTA 65.

CBB Best Bet: New Mexico +9.5 over VCU

I’m backing the Lobos in this one. New Mexico should cover the 9.5-point spread against VCU because the Lobos push a solid pace and remain efficient on both ends. According to matchup data, New Mexico plays at roughly 73.2 possessions per game — close enough to VCU’s 75.0 to keep the game tight. Offensively, UNM posts a respectable per-possession efficiency (1.097) — enough to score in bunches if they’re hitting their shots. On defense, New Mexico’s ability to limit VCU’s effective field-goal percentage and clamp down inside gives them a fair shot to slow the Rams’ scoring attack. Worth noting: New Mexico is 6-5 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. Final score projection: NEW MEXICO 78, VCU 70.

CBB Best Bet: Wisconsin -1.5 over Nebraska

I’m backing Bucky here. The Wisconsin Badgers should cover the 1.5-point spread against the Nebraska Cornhuskers because their up-tempo offense — averaging 87.9 points per game this season — creates plenty of scoring chances. Their efficiency has been terrific this year, with hot three-point shooting (they’ve launched 51.4% of shots from deep) offering scoring burst potential. Defensively, Wisconsin typically keeps opponents in the low to mid-70s, which should limit Nebraska’s offensive upside. Final note: Wisconsin is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Nebraska, and 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall. Final score projection: WISCONSIN 81, NEBRASKA 78.

