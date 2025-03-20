VCU vs. BYU Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The VCU Rams (28-6) will face the BYU Cougars (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 4:05 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. What’s the best bet in today’s VCU vs. BYU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

VCU Commodores (+2.5) vs. BYU Cougars (-2.5); o/u 146.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

VCU vs. BYU Public Betting: Bettors Favoring Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing BYU when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

BYU Cougars

BYU enters the tournament as the No. 6 seed in the East Region. The Cougars have been impressive, winning nine consecutive games before falling to Houston in the Big 12 semifinals. Their offense ranks 11th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, with standout performances against top teams like Kansas and Arizona.

VCU Rams

The Rams, seeded No. 11, have demonstrated resilience, winning 12 of their last 13 games. Their defense is a key strength, ranking 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. However, they have faced challenges, covering the spread in only one of their last five games.

Matchup Overview

BYU enters the game as a slight favorite, with a point spread ranging from -2.5 to -3.5. The over/under for the game is set at 143.5 points.

Key Factors

Three-Point Shooting: Both teams rely heavily on the three-point shot, with BYU ranking 15th and VCU 27th nationally in three-point percentage.

Altitude Advantage: Playing in Denver’s high altitude could favor BYU, accustomed to such conditions, potentially impacting VCU’s performance. ​

Defensive Pressure vs. Offensive Efficiency: VCU’s aggressive defense will challenge BYU’s efficient offense, making for an intriguing tactical battle.​

This matchup promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams bringing distinct strengths and strategies to the court. Fans can anticipate an exciting game as the Rams and Cougars vie for advancement in the tournament.

VCU vs. BYU CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the over at Bovada.lv. The over has cashed in seven out of BYU’s last 10 games overall, cashing in three out of the Cougars’ last four games entering play today. On the other side, the over has hit in three out of the Commodores’ last four games.

VCU vs. BYU Hoops Prediction: OVER 146.5