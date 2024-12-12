Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Will Iowa give Iowa State trouble in Conference Play?

Will Iowa give in-state rival Iowa State issues in conference play? Will the Golden Knights pull off the upset? Can the 49ers halt the Rams’ recent surge? Read on for our Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay.

NHL Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Golden Knights +106, 8:00 p.m. ET

The Golden Knights have owned the Jets in previous meetings. The last 10 times these two teams have met, Vegas won nine of those games. Better yet, the Golden Knights have won eight consecutive matchups with the Jets, who last beat Vegas in April of 2023. That includes their 4-3 victory at home against the Jets at the end of last month. The Golden Knights have also won three straight, so they can roll into Winnipeg with confidence.

NFL Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: San Francisco 49ers -3, 8:15 p.m. ET

This might sound off given that they’re coming off an impressive upset of the Bills, but I don’t like this situational spot for the Rams. There’s no such thing as a letdown late in the season when you’re playing a divisional rival on the road. However, the Rams were fired up following that performance against Buffalo and now have to turn around and play San Francisco on a short week. The Rams are 0-3 against the spread as a road underdog this season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off a game in which they exercised the demons. They’ve been frustrated virtually since the offseason, dealing with contract holdouts, injuries and narrow losses. So when they hammered the Bears the way they did last week, they had to feel a sense of relief. Now they get a great matchup against a Rams team that doesn’t play defense. I expect a big night from the Niners.

NBA Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Toronto Raptors +10.5, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Raptors are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Heat. They’ve also covered in seven out of their last 10 games overall and 4-1 against the number in their last five contests. Toronto is used to playing as an underdog and has had good ATS success as a dog, despite dropping three in a row.

CBB NBA Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay: Iowa Hawkeyes +5.5 (-110), 7:30 p.m. ET

The Hawkeyes won’t back down against their in-state rivals tonight. Iowa State has all the metrics. The Cyclones own an 18.6 BPI, which ranks behind only Houston, Duke, Tennessee, Auburn, Gonzaga and Alabama. That said, the Hawkeyes are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Cyclones. Iowa is coming off a tough-luck loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor, but the Hawkeyes also covered as an 8.5-point dog.

Iowa State has won four straight and covered in three consecutive but despite that, I’ll take the home dog in conference play.

4-Leg Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +1360