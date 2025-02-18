Texas Tech vs. TCU Prediction: Red Raiders laying too many points?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) are set to face the TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders (-9) at TCU Horned Frogs (+9); o/u 140

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. TCU Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Red Raiders

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Texas Tech when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview:

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Ranked No. 9 nationally, Texas Tech has demonstrated strong performance this season, including a recent 111-106 victory over Arizona State. They boast a 6-1 record in true road games, showcasing their capability to perform away from home.

TCU Horned Frogs: TCU has been resilient at home, holding a 12-2 record this season. They have won their last three home games, with their only losses at Schollmaier Arena to Utah and Kansas.

Recent Matchups:

In their previous encounter on January 15, 2025, Texas Tech secured a 79-68 victory over TCU.

Texas Tech vs. TCU CBB Prediction:

Given Texas Tech’s higher national ranking and strong road performance, they are favored to win this matchup. However, TCU’s impressive home record and recent victories suggest they will provide a formidable challenge. Ultimately, I think this is too many points. I love the Red Raiders’ game, but this is a midweek matchup in Fort Worth, TX against an average Big 12 opponent. Give me the home dog.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Hoops Prediction: TCU HORNED FROGS +9