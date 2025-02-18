Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Defensive struggle in Starkville?

Will Tuesday night’s Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State matchup turn into a defensive struggle in Starkville? Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas A&M Aggies (+3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (-3); o/u 143.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Bulldogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Mississippi State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Team Overview

Texas A&M Aggies: Texas A&M has been solid in recent years, with a strong emphasis on defense and physical play. Their offense has had its ups and downs, but the Aggies rely on disciplined ball movement and limiting turnovers. They’re also known for their aggressive rebounding and solid interior defense.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: Mississippi State is a team that has leaned heavily on its defense. They rank among the top teams in the nation in defensive efficiency, which can stifle opponents’ offensive flow. Their offense has often struggled to be consistent, but when they get going, they can be a dangerous team, especially at home.

Key Matchups

Texas A&M Offense vs Mississippi State Defense:

This will be one of the most important matchups of the game. Texas A&M will need to create efficient scoring opportunities, especially in the paint, where Mississippi State is usually tough. The Aggies’ ability to hit perimeter shots will also be critical in spacing the floor.

Mississippi State’s Rim Protection:

Mississippi State is known for strong rim protection and physicality in the post. Texas A&M will need to find ways to navigate around this, especially if they rely on inside scoring. Their shooters must be on point to stretch Mississippi State’s defense.

Key Players to Watch

Texas A&M: Wade Taylor IV has been a standout for the Aggies, both as a scorer and a playmaker. His ability to handle the ball and create for others will be key in breaking down Mississippi State’s defense.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

Mississippi State’s defense will likely give Texas A&M some trouble, but if the Aggies can hit shots from the outside and manage to attack the rim without getting blocked, they’ll be in a good position. This should be a close, low-scoring game, with the Bulldogs’ defense possibly giving them the edge at home.

Ultimately, I like the under, which is 8-2 in the Aggies’ last 10 games overall.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Hoops Prediction: UNDER 143.5