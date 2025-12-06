Saturday CBB Best Bets Dec. 6: Can Duke win at Michigan State?

Last Updated on December 6, 2025 12:30 am by Alex Becker

EAST LANSING, MI— There are several good college basketball games taking place on Saturday, including a pair of top-10 showdowns. Number 10 Iowa State heads east to take on #1 Purdue, and #4 Duke travels to East Lansing to take on #7 Michigan State. I’ll pick both games for Saturday’s CBB Best Bets on December 6, 2025.

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER

Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

Claim Offer

CBB Best Bets for Saturday, December 6

CBB Best Bets Dec. 6: Pick #1 — #10 Iowa State at #1 Purdue (12:00 PM ET on CBS)

Current Odds: Iowa State +5.5 (-105) / Purdue -5.5 (-115)

Why it makes the card: This is one of the best games of the day. It’s a true road game for Iowa State as they head to Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN, to take on Purdue. The Cyclones are 8-0 straight up and 6-2 ATS this season. Purdue is 8-0 straight up and 4-4 ATS this year.

I like Iowa State in this matchup. The Cyclones have been one of the best teams against the number over the past season and change. Since the start of last year, Iowa State is 20-11-1 ATS after a win, 6-4 ATS against ranked opponents, 7-4 ATS as the road team, and 12-7-1 ATS in non-conference games. For all of those reasons, I’m backing Iowa State.

Pick: IOWA STATE CYCLONES +5.5

CBB Best Bets Dec. 6: Pick #2 — #4 Duke at #7 Michigan State (12:00 PM ET on FOX)

Current Odds: Duke -1.5 (-115) / Michigan State +1.5 (-105)

Why it makes the card: This is the other matchup between top-10 teams in college basketball on Saturday. This will be a true road game for Duke as they face Michigan State in the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI. The Blue Devils are 9-0 straight up and 6-3 ATS in 2025. Michigan State is 8-0 straight up and 5-3 ATS so far this season.

Duke has dominated this matchup over the past decade-plus. In the Blue Devils’ last 10 games against the Spartans, Duke is 8-2 straight up and 7-3 against the spread. Furthermore, the Blue Devils are 16-9 ATS in non-conference games, 30-17 ATS as a favorite, and 10-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season. Duke is the pick.

Pick: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -1.5

🏀 Ready to Place Your Bet?

Up to $750 in Bonuses For New Players!

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply.

BET NOW!

Responsible Gaming

For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.