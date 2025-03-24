Queens University vs. Cleveland State Prediction: Will Royals pull off CBI upset?

​The Queens University Royals (20-14) are set to face the Cleveland State Vikings (21-12) in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Monday, March 24, 2025. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. It will be broadcast on FloSports. What’s the smart bet in today’s Queens University vs. Cleveland State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Queens University Royals (+3.5) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (-3.5); o/u 146.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2025

Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

TV: N/A

Queens University vs. Cleveland State Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Cleveland State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, so be sure to check the link. This ensures you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Queens University Royals (20-14):

The Royals enter the quarterfinals following an 85-78 victory over Northern Arizona in the first round. In that game, they showcased offensive efficiency by shooting 55.9% from the field and 54.5% from three-point range. Offensively, Queens averages 76.0 points per game. Their field goal percentage is 44.3% and their three-point percentage is 34.3%. Senior forward Leo Colimerio leads the team with 14.0 points per game. He boasts shooting splits of 52.2% from the field, 38.3% from beyond the arc, and 73.9% from the free-throw line.

Cleveland State Vikings (21-12):

The Vikings received a bye into the quarterfinals after a narrow 56-54 loss to Youngstown State in the Horizon League semifinals. In that game, Cleveland State shot 41.3% from the field and 66.7% from three-point range. Throughout the season, the Vikings have demonstrated strong defensive capabilities. They rank 16th among Division I teams for opponent field goal attempts per game (53.0). They also rank 24th for opponent field goals made per game (22.6). ​

Key Factors

Neutral Venue Performance: Queens has won each of its last seven games against non-AP-ranked opponents at neutral venues. In contrast, Cleveland State has lost five of its last six such games. ​

First Half Trends: Queens has lost the first half in three of its last four games. Meanwhile, Cleveland State has won 10 of its last 12 day games against non-AP-ranked opponents.

Queens University vs. Cleveland State CBI Prediction:

This quarterfinal clash in the CBI features two competitive teams with contrasting strengths. Queens will rely on its offensive efficiency and recent success at neutral venues, while Cleveland State aims to leverage its defensive prowess. In addition, they benefit from favorable betting odds at Bovada.lv.

That said, I’m backing the Royals. They’ve covered in four straight games entering play today, whereas the Vikings have dropped seven out of their last 10 at the window.

Queens University vs. Cleveland State CBI Prediction: ROYALS +3.5