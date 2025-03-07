Purdue vs. Illinois Prediction: Will team will win 3 straight?

Number 18 Purdue heads to Champaign to face unranked Illinois on Friday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Can Illinois cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Purdue vs. Illinois prediction.

The Purdue Boilermakers are 21-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-13 ATS this season.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 19-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-16 ATS this season.

Purdue vs. Illinois Matchup & Betting Odds

837 Purdue Boilermakers (+4) at 838 Illinois Fighting Illini (-4); o/u 159.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 7, 2025

State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV: FOX

Purdue vs. Illinois Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Boilermakers guard Braden Smith was terrific in his team’s 100-71 win over Rutgers on Tuesday night. The junior from Westfield, IN put up 23 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals in 32 minutes. Smith shot 7 of 13 from three-point range and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the victory.

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer also played well in his team’s game on Tuesday. The 6’5” junior recorded 23 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 7 made three-pointers in 23 minutes of playing time. Loyer is third on the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game this year.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. will sit out Friday’s game due to a wrist injury. The 6’9” freshman will finish the regular season with averages of 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Illinois guard Tre White posted a double-double in his team’s 93-73 upset win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon. In 32 minutes, the junior from Dallas, TX logged 19 points, 11 rebounds, a block, and 2 steals. White shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from long distance in the win.

Purdue vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Purdue is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Illinois.

The Boilermakers are 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Illinois is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Illinois is 7-11 ATS after a win this season.

Purdue vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

I like Purdue in this game. A few numbers make the case for the Boilers in this Friday night showdown. Purdue is 13-7 ATS after a win and 8-4 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season. What’s more, the Boilermakers are 13-6 ATS in conference games and 6-4 ATS as the road team this year. After a four-game losing streak, Purdue has won their last two contests by an average margin of 19.5 points per game. I think the Boilermakers’ experience and guard play will ultimately prove to be the difference in this matchup.

The pick is Purdue +4 at Bovada.lv.

Purdue vs. Illinois CBB Prediction: PURDUE BOILERMAKERS +4