Purdue at Michigan State Prediction: Will Boilermakers pull off upset?

With the Spartans laying four points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 148.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Purdue vs. Michigan State clash at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Purdue Boilermakers (+4) at Michigan State Spartans (-4); o/u 148.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: Peacock

Purdue at Michigan State Public Betting: Bettors leaning Sparty

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Recent Performance:

Purdue Boilermakers: Purdue enters the game on a two-game losing streak, having recently fallen to Wisconsin 94-84. Despite these setbacks, the Boilermakers remain a formidable team. They have standout performances from players like Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 30 points in the loss to Wisconsin.

Michigan State Spartans: Michigan State is coming off a 79-65 victory over Illinois, marking their 354th Big Ten win under coach Tom Izzo.

The Spartans have demonstrated resilience, overcoming a 16-point deficit in that game. They are known for their strong defensive play and rebounding prowess.

Key Matchup Factors:

Rebounding: Michigan State leads the Big Ten in offensive rebounding, which could challenge Purdue’s defensive efforts.

Three-Point Shooting: The Spartans have struggled with three-point shooting, making only 29.1% of their attempts. This could play into Purdue’s defensive strategy, which has been effective against teams with similar shooting challenges.

Purdue’s Offensive Efficiency: Purdue boasts a high offensive efficiency, ranking 7th nationally. This will be crucial in breaking down Michigan State’s defense.

Purdue at Michigan State CBB Prediction:

I’m backing Purdue. The Boilermakers have owned this matchup in previous meetings between these two teams. They’re 9-1 straight up against Michigan State in the last 10 meetings between these Big Ten rivals. Purdue is also 7-3 straight up and 7-3 against the spread. Meanwhile, Michigan State has dropped three out of its last five games.

Purdue at Michigan State Hoops Prediction: PURDUE BOILERMAKERS +4