Ole Miss vs. Louisville Prediction: Will Rebels pull off upset?

No. 23 Ole Miss travels to Louisville, KY to take on the Cardinals in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Are the Cardinals the smart bet as a home favorite in this Ole Miss vs. Louisville matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Ole Miss Rebels (+3) at Louisville Cardinals (-3); o/u 151.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 3, 2024

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Ole Miss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Davis scores 18 points in return to action

Dre Davis (arm) returned to action in Thursday’s overtime win over BYU, finishing with 18 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-14 FT), six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 33 minutes. Davis returned to his usual spot in the Rebels’ starting five after missing last game with an apparent arm injury. Thursday was just the second time in his career Davis attempted 10-plus free throws in a game, which led to a season-best 18 points for the fifth-year guard. Davis will look to keep things going in a tough clash against Purdue on Friday.

UL’s Pryor out for remainder of season

Kasean Pryor (knee) is out for the remainder of Louisville’s 2024-25 season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Pryor’s left ACL is torn, the kind of injury that shuts down any season any time it occurs. As a result, Louisville’s team is left without the man who was considered to be its starting center moving forward. Pryor’s 2024-25 output was reminiscent of his South Florida season, which is what the Cardinals pined for when they got him. He will finish it with 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in seven games (three starts). For now, James Scott is next in line to be Louisville’s starting center, and more of a dire situation may result in the Cardinals considering bringing Aly Khalifa (redshirt) to the fold.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Mississippi’s last 5 games on the road

Mississippi is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Louisville’s last 6 games at home

Louisville is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games at home

Ole Miss vs. Louisville CBB Prediction:

Take Ole Miss. The Rebels are covering machines of late. They lost 80-78 to Purdue in their last game, but the Rebs covered as a 3-point dog. In fact, they’ve covered their last two games as an underdog, as they also beat BYU outright 96-85 as a 2.5-point underdog. They’ve now covered in four straight games and are facing a banged-up Louisville team while catching a field goal.

Ole Miss vs. Louisville College Hoops Prediction: Ole Miss Rebels +3