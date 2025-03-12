Oklahoma vs. Georgia Prediction: Will Bulldogs stay hot?

The Oklahoma Sooners (19-12, 6-12 SEC) are set to face the Georgia Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) in the first round of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Tournament on Wednesday. This matchup will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 PM EST. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Oklahoma vs. Georgia matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Public Betting: Bettors Backing Bulldogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Georgia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Oklahoma Sooners: In their inaugural SEC season, the Sooners finished with a 6-12 conference record. They have faced challenges adapting to the new competition level but have shown resilience throughout the season.

Georgia Bulldogs: The Bulldogs concluded the regular season with an 8-10 conference record. After a mid-season slump, they have regained momentum, entering the tournament on a four-game winning streak.

Key Players

Oklahoma: The Sooners rely on a balanced offensive approach, with multiple players averaging double figures in scoring. Their defensive tenacity has been a focal point, aiming to disrupt opponents’ offensive rhythms.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are led by standout forward Asa Newell, who has been instrumental in their recent success. His versatility on both ends of the court poses a significant challenge for opposing defenses.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia CBB Prediction:

Take Georgia, which is laying 3.5 points at Bovada.lv. The Bulldogs are hot. They’ve won four-straight games heading into play tonight. They’ve also covered in five straight games entering the SEC tournament.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Hoops Prediction: GEORGIA BULLDOGS -3.5