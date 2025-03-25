North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction: Will Mean Green pull off NIT upset?

The North Texas Mean Green (26-8) will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-17) in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:05 PM CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s North Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

North Texas Mean Green (+1.5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-1.5); o/u 138.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Public Betting: Bettors Backing Cowboys

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

North Texas Mean Green: North Texas advanced to the quarterfinals by narrowly defeating Arkansas State 65-63. The Mean Green have been led by guard Aaron Scott, who averages 14.9 points per game with a 40.2% field goal percentage and an impressive 94.0% free throw accuracy. Forward Moulaye Sissoko contributes 6.4 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: The Cowboys secured their quarterfinal spot with an 85-83 road victory over top-seeded SMU.

Guard Bryce Thompson leads the team with 12.9 points per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 79.2% from the free-throw line. Forward Abou Ousmane adds 5.2 rebounds per game.

Notably, the Cowboys have been averaging 87 points on 45.2% shooting from deep through their NIT games.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State CBB Prediction:

This matchup features a contrast between Oklahoma State’s potent offense and North Texas’s disciplined defense. Given the Cowboys’ recent offensive surge and home-court advantage, they are slightly favored to win. However, North Texas’s resilience and strong defensive play suggest a closely contested game. I’m taking the Mean Green +1.5 at Bovada.lv.

North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Hoops Prediction: NORTH TEXAS MEAN GREEN +1.5