Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Prediction: Will Bulldogs upset Hogs?

The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-12, 7-10 SEC) will host the #25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 AM CT and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. What’s the best bet in today’s Mississippi State vs. Arkansas matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (-1); o/u 148

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Public Betting: Bettors Love Hogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Mississippi State Bulldogs: The Bulldogs started the season strong, boasting a 14-1 record in their first 15 games. However, they have faced challenges since early January, going 3-6 over the next nine games. They are currently ranked 7th in the SEC in points per game but struggle with shooting efficiency, ranking 11th in field goal percentage and 14th in three-point shooting.

Arkansas Razorbacks: The Razorbacks have experienced a mixed season, with a notable recent victory over Vanderbilt, winning 90-77. They are 11th in the SEC in points per game and have shown defensive prowess, ranking 6th in points allowed per game. Their recent form includes a 3-1 run, with the only loss against South Carolina.

Key Players

Mississippi State: In their recent game against Texas, Josh Hubbard led the team with 16 points, while RJ Melendez contributed 15 points and eight rebounds.

Arkansas: Johnell Davis was instrumental in the win over Vanderbilt, scoring 21 points. Trevon Brazile also delivered a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas CBB Prediction:

I’m taking Mississippi State, which is +1.5 at Bovada.lv. The Bulldogs are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games versus the Razorbacks. They’ve also covered in seven out of their last 10 contests against Arkansas.

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Hoops Prediction: MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS +1