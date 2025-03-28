Michigan vs. Auburn Prediction: Will the Tigers win comfortably?

Five-seed Michigan and 1-seed Auburn both head to Atlanta to face each other on Friday night. It’s the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 9:39 PM ET on CBS. Can Auburn cover the 8.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites? Keep reading for our Michigan vs. Auburn prediction.

The Michigan Wolverines are 27-9 straight up overall this year. They are 18-18 ATS this season.

The Auburn Tigers are 30-5 straight up overall this year. They are 18-16-1 ATS this season.

Michigan vs. Auburn Matchup & Betting Odds

633 Michigan Wolverines (+8.5) vs. 634 Auburn Tigers (-8.5); o/u 153.5

9:39 p.m. ET, Friday, March 28, 2025

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. was electric off the bench in his team’s 91-79 win over Texas A&M on Saturday. In 30 minutes, the 6’5” junior put up 26 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Gayle shot 7 of 14 from the field and 4 of 6 from long range in the victory.

Michigan center Vladislav Goldin posted a double-double in his team’s game on Saturday. The Florida Atlantic transfer recorded 23 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, and 3 blocks in 32 minutes of game action. Goldin is leading the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game this season.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford made an impact off the bench in his club’s 82-70 win over Creighton last Saturday. In 32 minutes, the freshman from Jersey City, NJ logged 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Pettiford shot 7 of 14 from the floor and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc in the win.

Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara also played well against the Bluejays on Saturday. The 6’7” senior registered 17 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, and 2 made three-pointers across 21 minutes. Baker-Mazara is second on the team in scoring this year with 12.5 points per game.

Michigan vs. Auburn CBB Betting Trends

Michigan is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games.

The Wolverines are 7-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Auburn is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Auburn is 3-7 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest this season.

Michigan vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

I like this matchup for Michigan. The Wolverines have a pair of 7-footers that are averaging 13+ points per game this season in Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf. Those two should provide scoring punch and help neutralize Auburn’s star big man, the 6’10” Johni Broome.

A few relevant numbers bolster the case for the Wolverines. Michigan is 7-3 ATS in neutral-site games and 6-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s more, the Wolverines are 9-4 ATS in non-conference games and 7-6 ATS when facing ranked opponents this year. The public likes Michgan and the points in this matchup, and I do too. The pick is Michigan +8.5 points over Auburn at Bovada.lv.

Michigan vs. Auburn CBB Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES +8.5