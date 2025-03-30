Michigan State vs. Auburn Prediction: Will Sparty keeps things tight?

The stage is set for a thrilling Elite Eight showdown as the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers face off against the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans today at State Farm Arena. Both teams have demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience throughout the tournament, setting the scene for a compelling battle for a spot in the Final Four.​ What’s the best bet on the board for this evening’s Michigan State vs. Auburn matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan State Spartans (+5) vs. Auburn Tigers (-5); o/u 147.5

5:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 30, 2025

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: CBS

Michigan State vs. Auburn Public Betting: Bettors Love Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn, the overall No. 1 seed, has showcased its offensive prowess by averaging 127.9 points per 100 possessions, ranking third in adjusted offensive efficiency. In their Sweet 16 matchup, the Tigers overcame No. 5 Michigan with a 78-65 victory, propelled by Johni Broome’s 22 points and 16 rebounds, along with 20 points each from Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford. Despite shooting 39.4% from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, Auburn dominated the boards with a 48-33 rebounding advantage. ​

Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans, seeded No. 2, have leaned on their formidable defense, allowing just 90.7 points per 100 possessions, which places them fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Their journey to the Elite Eight included a narrow 73-70 victory over No. 6 Ole Miss, highlighted by freshman guard Jase Richardson’s 20 points and six rebounds. Michigan State exhibited efficiency by shooting 50% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range in that contest. ​

Key Matchup

This game presents a classic clash between Auburn’s high-powered offense and Michigan State’s stifling defense. Auburn’s ability to control the tempo and capitalize on scoring opportunities will be tested against the Spartans’ disciplined defensive schemes. Conversely, Michigan State’s offense will need to perform consistently to keep pace with the Tigers.​

Coaching Battle

The sidelines feature two of college basketball’s most respected coaches: Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo. Both have a history of success in the NCAA Tournament, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup. ​

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Auburn is a 5-point favorite, with that line reflecting the Tigers’ higher seeding and offensive capabilities. However, Michigan State’s strong defense and tournament experience under Coach Izzo suggest they are more than capable of an upset.

Michigan State vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the points. While this tournament has lacked a true Cinderella story, what it has displayed is outstanding basketball. The matchups are tight and fairly even. While the Duke-Alabama game was a dud, we’re seeing tighter and tighter finishes the deeper we get into the tournament. Michigan State’s depth and Izzo’s experience will aid Sparty in keeping this one close throughout.

Michigan State vs. Auburn Hoops Prediction: MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS +5