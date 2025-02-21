Marquette vs. Villanova Prediction: Will Eagles’ domination of Wildcats continue?

The Marquette Golden Eagles, ranked 16th nationally, are set to face the Villanova Wildcats in a Big East matchup on Friday at the Finneran Pavilion in Philadelphia. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, and the game will be broadcast on FS1. With the Golden Eagles laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 142.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Marquette vs. Villanova matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Marquette Golden Eagles (-1.5) at Villanova Wildcats (+1.5); o/u 142.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 21, 2025

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FS1

Marquette vs. Villanova Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Eagles

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Therefore, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Key Players:

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East): Marquette is on a two-game winning streak, recently defeating Seton Hall 80-56. The team averages 77.3 points per game while allowing 67.1 points to opponents. Key players include Kam Jones, leading with 19.0 points and 5.8 assists per game and David Joplin, contributing 13.8 points and a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game.

Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East): Villanova has lost its last two games, most recently falling to Connecticut. The Wildcats average 74.3 points per game and concede 67.9 points to opponents. Eric Dixon leads the team with 22.9 points per game. Also, Wooga Poplar averages 6.5 rebounds and Jhamir Brickus provides 5.2 assists per game.

Marquette vs. Villanova CBB Prediction:

In their previous meeting on January 24, Marquette defeated Villanova 87-74. Villanova, known for its deliberate pace, ranks 352nd in tempo but boasts the 22nd-best adjusted offense.

Marquette plays at a faster pace, ranking 170th in tempo with the 31st-best adjusted offense. The contrasting styles will be pivotal, with Marquette aiming to capitalize on its offensive efficiency and Villanova seeking to control the game’s tempo.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games versus the Wildcats. They have also won eight of the previous 10 meetings straight up.

Marquette vs. Villanova Hoops Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -1.5