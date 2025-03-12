LSU vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Will Bulldogs cover spread?

The LSU Tigers (14-17, 3-15 SEC) are set to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-11, 8-10 SEC) in the first round of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Tournament on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s LSU vs. Mississippi State matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

LSU Tigers (+9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (-9); o/u 145.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Mississippi State Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Bulldogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Mississippi State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

LSU Tigers: The Tigers have struggled this season, finishing with a 3-15 conference record. Their offense has been inconsistent, and defensively, they have faced challenges containing opponents.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: The Bulldogs enter the tournament with a 20-11 overall record and an 8-10 mark in SEC play. Despite a mid-season slump, they have shown resilience and are looking to make a deep run in the tournament.

Previous Matchup

The two teams met earlier this season on March 1, with Mississippi State securing an 81-69 victory. In that game, the Bulldogs showcased a balanced attack, shooting 56.9% from the field, while holding LSU to 39.1% shooting.

LSU vs. Mississippi State CBB Prediction:

Take the Bulldogs, who are laying 9 points at Bovada.lv. Mississippi State is a perfect 5-0 against the spread in its last five games against LSU. These two teams just met on March 1 and the Bulldogs blew out the Tigers 81-69.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Hoops Prediction: MISSISSIPPI STATE -9