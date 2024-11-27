Louisville vs. Indiana Prediction:

The Louisville vs. Indiana Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis matchup will tip-off on ESPN at 12:00 p.m. ET. With the Hoosiers laying 2.5 points and the total sitting at 154.5, what’s the smart play today in Nassau, Bahamas?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Louisville Cardinals (+2.5) vs. Indiana Hooisers (-2.5); o/u 154.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

Louisville vs. Indiana Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with IU

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Indiana when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Smith produces team-high 20 points

Reyne Smith produced 20 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Friday’s 76-61 victory over Winthrop. Smith was impressive coming off the bench and was dominant from three-point range, draining five of his nine attempts en route to leading the Cardinals in scoring. Smith has scored in double digits in three of his four appearances this season, and his scoring exploits off the bench have been a big reason why Louisville has opened the season with a 3-1 record.

Tucker finishes with 14 points in win vs. UNCG

Bryson Tucker finished Thursday’s 69-58 win over UNCG with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes. Tucker connected on 5-of-9 looks from the field, closing with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and a steal as the Hoosiers took down Spartans on Thursday night. The 6-foot-7 freshman has averaged eight points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals on 19 minutes per game to start the 2024-25 season (four games), but remains in a deep bench role for Indiana this season barring injury and weak competition.

Louisville vs. Indiana CBB Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Cardinals were tested once this season and they folded like a cheap suit. Earlier this month, they hosted Tennessee as a 2.5-point favorite. The Vols took the Hoosiers to the woodshed in a 77-55 rout. Otherwise, Louisville has played Moorhead State, Bellarmine and Winthrop. They have failed to cover in seven out of their last 10 games dating back to last season.

Granted, Indiana has yet to be truly tested either, but at least they’ve covered seven out of their last 10 games dating back to last season. They’re also 9-1 straight up over that span, with their one loss coming at Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.

Louisville vs. Indiana College Hoops Prediction: INDIANA HOOSIERS -2.5