Kentucky vs. Texas Prediction: Can Texas cover as home favorite?

Number 15 Kentucky heads to Austin to face unranked Texas on Saturday night. The game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Texas cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Kentucky vs. Texas prediction.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 17-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-12 ATS this season.

The Texas Longhorns are 15-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-11-1 ATS this season.

Kentucky vs. Texas Matchup & Betting Odds

779 Kentucky Wildcats (+3.5) at 780 Texas Longhorns (-3.5); o/u 158.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Moody Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Texas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Kentucky when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kentucky Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (shoulder) won’t suit up for Saturday’s game against the Longhorns. Butler is averaging 12.5 points and 4.6 assists per game this season.

Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson (wrist) will also miss Saturday’s contest. The BYU transfer is second on the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game this year.

Wildcats reserve guard Kerr Kriisa (foot) hasn’t played since December and isn’t close to returning to action. He’s averaging 3.8 assists per game in 9 appearances for Kentucky in 2024-25.

Texas Longhorns Game Notes

Longhorns forward Arthur Kaluma is doubtful to play this weekend with an undisclosed injury. The senior from Glendale, AZ is second on the club in scoring this season with 12.9 points per contest.

Texas guard Chendall Weaver will sit out Saturday’s game with a hip injury. He’s putting up 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 21 minutes per contest this year.

Longhorns forward Devon Pryor is probable to play this weekend as he deals with an undisclosed ailment. Pryor is averaging 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season in 14 games of action. He missed Tuesday’s game against Alabama but should be good to go against Kentucky on Saturday.

Kentucky vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

Kentucky is 5-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Wildcats are 6-5 ATS in conference games this season.

Texas is 0-3 ATS in their last 3 games overall.

Texas is 12-16-1 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Kentucky vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

Kentucky will be down 2 of their top 3 scorers in this contest (Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson) but I still like the Wildcats in this matchup. Despite the loss of 2 of their top 3 guards, Kentucky will still have 4 players available who average over 9.5 points per game. They are guards Otega Oweh and Koby Brea, center Amari Williams, and forward Andrew Carr.

Kentucky may look to feature their big men more with Texas forward Arthur Kaluma out of the lineup on Saturday. Kaluma is the Longhorns’ leading rebounder this season at 7.9 boards per game, and his absence could potentially loom large over this contest. The Wildcats are 9-7 ATS as the road team since the start of last season, and I like them to improve that record here. I’m taking Kentucky and the points on the road in Austin on Saturday night.

Kentucky vs. Texas CBB Prediction: KENTUCKY WILDCATS +3.5