Kansas vs. Colorado Prediction: Will Buffs hang with Jayhawks?

The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (18-9, 9-7 Big 12) are set to face the Colorado Buffaloes (11-16, 2-14 Big 12) tonight at 11:00 PM ET at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Kansas vs. Colorado?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas Jayhawks (-7) at Colorado Buffaloes (+7); o/u 142

11:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Colorado Public Betting: Bettors Love Jayhawks

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas Jayhawks Overview:

Record: 18-9 overall, 9-7 in Big 12

Recent Performance: Kansas is coming off a dominant 96-64 victory over Oklahoma State, aiming to build momentum as they approach postseason play.

Key Player: Center Hunter Dickinson leads the team with 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, anchoring both the offense and defense.

Colorado Buffaloes Overview:

Record: 11-16 overall, 2-14 in Big 12

Home Performance: The Buffaloes have a 10-6 record at home, indicating stronger performances on their home court.

Key Player: Guard Julian Hammond III leads Colorado with 12.9 points per game, providing a consistent scoring option.

Kansas vs. Colorado CBB Prediction:

Kansas’ superior talent and motivation to improve their conference standing may give them the edge. That said, the Jayhawks are on a four-game road losing streak, which they aim to break tonight. Plus, both teams have had inconsistencies on offense, which could lead to a lower-scoring game.

The bottom line? The Buffs are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games versus the Jayhawks, which includes covering in Lawrence just two weeks ago.

Kansas vs. Colorado Hoops Prediction: COLORADO BUFFALOES +7