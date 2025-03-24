Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville Prediction: Will Cardinals pull off upset in CBI?

​The Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to face the Jacksonville Dolphins in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on Monday, March 24, 2025. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, and will be broadcast on FloSports. What’s the best bet in today’s Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Incarnate Word Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (-3.5); o/u 139.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 25, 2025

Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

TV: N/A

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing Jacksonville when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Incarnate Word Cardinals (18-16):

The Cardinals advanced to the quarterfinals after a 92-85 victory over Manhattan. In that game, Dylan Hayman led with 25 points, and Jordan Pyke recorded a double-double. Over their last 10 games, Incarnate Word has a 7-3 record, averaging 69.7 points per game while allowing 68.3 points.

Jacksonville Dolphins (19-13):

The Dolphins enter the quarterfinals with a strong season, boasting an 11-3 home record. They average 114.5 points per game on 48.1% shooting, while allowing 112.1 points per game on 45.3% shooting. Key player Davion Bailey recently delivered an impressive performance with 29 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville CBB Prediction:

This quarterfinal matchup in the CBI features two teams with momentum. The Cardinals will rely on the strong performances of Hayman and Pyke, while the Dolphins look to capitalize on their balanced offensive and defensive strategies.

I’m taking the Cardinals at Bovada.lv. Incarnate Word has won seven out of its last 10 games entering play today and is 6-4 against the spread over that span. On the other side, the Dolphins are just 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville Hoops Prediction: INCARNATE WORD CARDINALS +3.5