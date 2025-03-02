Illinois vs. Michigan Prediction: Can Michigan stay atop Big Ten?

Unranked Illinois heads to Ann Arbor to face #15 Michigan on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 3:45 PM ET on CBS. Can Illinois cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Illinois vs. Michigan prediction.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 18-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-16 ATS this season.

The Michigan Wolverines are 22-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-15 ATS this season.

Illinois vs. Michigan Matchup & Betting Odds

841 Illinois Fighting Illini (+3.5) at 842 Michigan Wolverines (-3.5); o/u 159.5

3:45 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: CBS

Illinois vs. Michigan Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Illinois Fighting Illini Game Notes

Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. will sit out Sunday’s contest with a wrist injury. The 6’9” freshman from Riverdale, IL is putting up 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game in 17.8 minutes per contest this season.

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell was superb in his club’s 81-61 win over Iowa on Tuesday night. The junior from Champaign, IL recorded 15 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, a steal, and a made three-pointer in 36 minutes. Boswell shot 6 of 12 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the victory.

Michigan Wolverines Game Notes

Wolverines guard Rubin Jones is questionable for Sunday’s game with an undisclosed injury. He’s missed the team’s past 2 contests. Jones is averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 20.9 minutes per contest this year.

Michigan reserve forward Sam Walters (back) is also officially listed as questionable to play this weekend. Walters hasn’t suited up since Michigan’s game at Indiana on February 8th. The 6’10” sophomore is putting up 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest in 12.7 minutes per game this season.

Illinois vs. Michigan CBB Betting Trends

Illinois is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The Fighting Illini are 2-6 ATS when facing ranked opponents this season.

Michigan is 5-4 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

The over is 15-13 in Michigan’s games this season.

The over is 17-12 in Illinois’ games this season.

Illinois vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

Illinois has been inconsistent over the past several weeks. Since January 11th, the Fighting Illini are 6-8 straight up with outright losses to USC, Nebraska, and Rutgers over that stretch. Illinois’ best wins over that span came at home against Ohio State and at home against UCLA. For the season, the Fighting Illini are 3-6 ATS as the road team and 1-2 ATS as a road underdog in 2024-25. Illinois will be facing a Michigan team that should be riding high after a buzzer-beating 84-82 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.

If Michigan wins this game and beats Maryland on Wednesday night, the Wolverines could be playing for the Big Ten regular season title against Michigan State next Sunday. That will be the final day of the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines obviously need to win this game against the Fighting Illini to set up that scenario. I think Michigan’s roster talent and head coaching edge should be enough to propel them to a win and a cover on Sunday. The Wolverines are the pick.

Illinois vs. Michigan CBB Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -3.5