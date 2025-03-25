Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word Prediction: Will Redbirds handle Cardinals?

The Illinois State Redbirds (20-14) are set to face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (19-16) in the semifinals of the 2025 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) on March 25, 2025, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Illinois State Redbirds (-6) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (+6); o/u 149

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

TV: ESPNU

Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word Public Betting: Bettors Nearly Split

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Illinois State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Illinois State Redbirds: The Redbirds secured their semifinal spot by defeating Presbyterian 78-70 in the quarterfinals. They have a balanced offensive and defensive approach, averaging 112.4 points per 100 possessions while conceding fewer points per 100 possessions compared to Incarnate Word.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: The Cardinals advanced to the semifinals after a convincing 87-71 victory over Jacksonville. They have been on a strong run, winning seven of their last nine games. Offensively, they average 73.5 points per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range. Defensively, they allow 69.4 points per game.

Key Players:

Illinois State: The Redbirds’ success is bolstered by their impressive 38.2% efficiency from beyond the arc, which could be pivotal against Incarnate Word’s 328th-ranked three-point defense.

Incarnate Word: Guard Davion Bailey leads the team with an average of 16.6 points per game, while forward Dylan Hayman contributes 15.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word CBB Prediction:

Considering Illinois State’s superior offensive efficiency and three-point shooting, coupled with Incarnate Word’s weaker perimeter defense, I like the Redbirds tonight. I’m laying the 6 points at Bovada.lv.

Illinois State vs. Incarnate Word Hoops Prediction: ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS -6