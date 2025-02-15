Houston vs. Arizona Prediction: Are Cougars good bet as favorites?

Number 6 Houston heads to Tucson to face #13 Arizona on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Houston cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Houston vs. Arizona prediction.

The Houston Cougars are 20-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-11 ATS this season.

The Arizona Wildcats are 17-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-10 ATS this season.

Houston vs. Arizona Matchup & Betting Odds

643 Houston Cougars (-1.5) at 644 Arizona Wildcats (+1.5); o/u 137.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN

Houston vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Cougars Game Notes

Cougars guard L.J. Cryer was terrific in his team’s 76-65 win over Baylor on Monday night. In that contest, the Baylor transfer recorded 14 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists in 31 minutes of game action. Cryer shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from long distance in the victory.

Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux provided a spark off the bench in his team’s game on Monday. In 22 minutes, the 6’6” sophomore put up 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a made three-pointer. Arceneaux is fifth on the team in scoring with 8.7 points per game this year.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats forward Trey Townsend is questionable to play this weekend with a concussion. Townsend is averaging 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 23.8 minutes per contest this season.

Arizona guard KJ Lewis played well in his team’s 73-70 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night. In 30 minutes off the bench, the sophomore from El Paso, TX logged 15 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a block, and a steal. Lewis shot 6 of 12 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the defeat.

Houston vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Houston is 5-4 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

The Cougars are 4-2 ATS as the road team this season.

Houston is 80-62-2 ATS after a win since the start of the 2020 season.

The over is 14-10 in Arizona’s games this season.

Houston vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

Houston is quietly having an outstanding season. The Cougars are 20-4 straight up this season, with 3 of their 4 losses coming in overtime. The only team that Houston lost to in regulation this season is Auburn, who is currently ranked #1 in the country. The Cougars have won with head coach Kelvin Sampson’s trademark defensive intensity.

Houston is leading the NCAA in scoring defense this season by only allowing 57.3 points per game. What’s more, the Cougars are 4th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom.com and first in traditional defensive efficiency in 2024-25. Another factor in this game is rest. Houston last played on Monday night, meaning they’ll get 4 days off before facing Arizona. The Cougars are 16-7 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season. It will likely be a hard-fought battle, but I like Houston to win and cover this game. The Cougars are the pick.

Houston vs. Arizona CBB Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -1.5