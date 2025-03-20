High Point vs. Purdue Prediction: Will Panthers keep pace?

The Purdue Boilermakers (22-11) will face the High Point Panthers (29-5) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12:40 p.m. ET at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. What’s the best bet in tonight’s High Point vs. Purdue matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

High Point Panthers (+7.5) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (-7.5); o/u 152.5

12:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

TV: truTV

High Point vs. Purdue Public Betting: Bettors Favor Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing High Point when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue enters the tournament as the Midwest Region’s No. 4 seed. After reaching the national championship game last year, the Boilermakers have had an up-and-down season, winning only four of their last ten games. They boast a high-powered offense, ranking in the top 10 nationally in three-point shooting and top 40 in two-point shooting. However, their interior defense has struggled, ranking among the worst nationally in two-point percentage defense. ​

High Point Panthers

High Point, the Big South champions, is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division I program. The Panthers are on a 14-game winning streak and have one of the nation’s most efficient offenses, ranking in the top 20 in two-point percentage and top 50 in three-point percentage. Senior guard Kezza Giffa leads the team with an average of 14.8 points per game, while 7-foot center Juslin Bodo Bodo averages 8.4 rebounds per game. ​

Matchup Overview

This game features two potent offenses, suggesting a high-scoring affair. Purdue’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly inside, could be exploited by High Point’s efficient offense. The Boilermakers are favored by 8.5 points, with an over/under set at 153.5 points. ​

Key Factors

Purdue’s Interior Defense: The Boilermakers’ struggles in defending the paint could be a significant factor, especially against High Point’s effective inside scoring.

High Point’s Experience: Despite their impressive record, the Panthers have not faced high-major competition this season, which could impact their performance against a team like Purdue.

Tempo and Pace: Both teams favor an up-tempo style, which could lead to a high-scoring game.​

This matchup presents an intriguing contrast between Purdue’s tournament experience and High Point’s momentum and offensive efficiency, making it a game to watch in the opening round.

High Point vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the points with the Panthers. They’re +7.5 at Bovada.lv. The fact that this isn’t a double-digit line for what should be a lopsided matchup tells us how much oddsmakers respect High Point. Over their last 10 games, the Panthers are 10-0 straight up and covered in seven of those 10 contests. In fact, they failed to cover just once in their last eight games.

On the other side, the Boilermakers have dropped three straight at the window. While Purdue put together a remarkable run to the NCAA tournament championship game last season, this is the point of the year I don’t mind fading the Boilermakers.

High Point vs. Purdue Hoops Prediction: HIGH POINT PANTHERS +8.5