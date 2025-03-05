Florida vs. Alabama Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The No. 5 Florida Gators (25-4, 12-4 SEC) will face the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-6, 12-4 SEC) on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with television coverage on ESPN2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Florida vs. Alabama matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Florida Gators (+3.5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (-3.5); o/u 178

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN2

Florida vs. Alabama Public Betting: Bettors Backing Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Florida Gators

The Gators are coming off an impressive 89-70 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M, covering the spread as 8.5-point favorites.

This win highlights their offensive efficiency and defensive prowess. A victory in this matchup would secure them a double bye in the SEC Tournament and bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide recently suffered a narrow 79-76 loss to Tennessee, failing to cover as 4-point underdogs.

Despite this setback, Alabama has been strong at home and aims to rebound in this crucial conference game. A win would enhance their positioning for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Betting Odds and Trends

Alabama is favored by 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 178 points.

The Crimson Tide have an 11-10-1 record against the spread when favored by at least 3.5 points this season, while the Gators are 1-1 as underdogs of 3.5 points or more.

Key Matchup

The battle between Florida’s balanced offense and Alabama’s home-court advantage will be pivotal. Both teams are vying for top positions in the SEC and aiming to secure favorable seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Florida vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Take the over, which is listed at 178 at Bovada.lv. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-3. In Alabama’s last six games, the over hit four times. The over also hit in back-to-back Florida games.

Florida vs. Alabama Hoops Prediction: OVER 178