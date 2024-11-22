Duke vs. Arizona Prediction: Can Wildcats defend home court?

Number 12 Duke heads to Tucson to face #17 Arizona on Friday night. The game is at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN2. Can Duke cover the 1.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Duke vs. Arizona prediction.

The Duke Blue Devils are 3-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-1 ATS this season.

The Arizona Wildcats are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-2 ATS this season.

Duke vs. Arizona Matchup & Betting Odds

841 Duke Blue Devils (+1.5) at 842 Arizona Wildcats (-1.5); o/u 159.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, November 22, 2024

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s 86-35 blowout win over Wofford on Saturday. In that contest, the freshman from Newport, ME recorded 8 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Flagg is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game this year.

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor also played well in his team’s game on Saturday. The 6’6” junior from Sydney, Australia logged a game-high 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. He shot 5 of 9 from the floor and 4 of 7 from long range in the victory.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley scored 25% of his team’s points in their 103-88 loss to Wisconsin last Friday. In that contest, the junior from Rochester, NY poured in 22 points and nabbed 6 rebounds. He shot 7 of 14 from the field and 7 of 13 from the charity stripe in the loss.

Arizona forward Trey Townsend had a nice game in his team’s loss to the Badgers on Friday. The Oakland transfer registered 17 points and 4 rebounds in 27 minutes of game action. Townsend is averaging 9.3 points per game on 55.0% shooting from the field this season.

Duke vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Duke is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

The Blue Devils are 13-5 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Arizona is 2-4-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The under is 25-15 in Duke’s games since the start of last season.

The under is 21-18 in Arizona’s games since the beginning of last season.

Duke vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

Duke had the #1 recruiting class this past offseason. The big prize was 6’9” guard Cooper Flagg. Flagg is widely considered the best player in the country and is a virtual lock to go #1 overall in next year’s NBA Draft. He’s averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game this season. He will likely be the best player on the floor on Friday night.

Additionally, the Blue Devils brought in 6’7” freshman guard Kon Knueppel. The Milwaukee native is putting up 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest this year while shooting 38.5% from three-point range on 6.5 deep attempts per game. Knueppel is the perfect complement to Flagg because he’s more of a shooter, while Flagg likes to operate as a creator. The talent of Flagg, Knueppel, and guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster should prove to be too much for Arizona to handle. I’m taking the Blue Devils on the road in Tucson on Friday night.

Duke vs. Arizona CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS +1.5