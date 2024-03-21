Close Menu
    Drake vs. Washington State NCAA Tournament Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Drake vs. Washington State

    The Drake Bulldogs will face the Washington State Cougars in the first round of the NCAA tournament from the CHI Health Center at 10:05 ET on Thursday night. The Bulldogs are listed as 1.0-point favorites, and the total is at 138 points, what is the best bet? Keep reading for our Drake vs. Washington State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    745 Drake Bulldogs (-1.0) at 746 Washington State Cougars (+1.0); o/u 138

    10:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

    CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

    Drake vs. Washington State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing Drake when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Drake Bulldogs Notes

    Drake defeated Indiana State 84-80 on March to win the Missouri Valley championship. Tucker DeVries led the way with 27 points on 11/19 from the floor. The Bulldogs now head to the Midwest to take on the Washington State Cougars.

    Washington State Cougars Notes

    Washington State dropped to Colorado in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Vegas. Isaac Jones scored 13 points in the loss. The Cougars will need a strong performance on both ends on the floor if they want to advance to the next round.

    Drake is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Washington State is 6-4 ATS in its 10 games.

    The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Cougars.

    Drake vs. Washington State CBB Prediction:

    Give me Drake. In a close matchup like this I’ll take the team with the best player on the floor and that is Tucker DeVries for the Bulldogs. DeVries is an elite three level scorer who has the experience and heart break of an NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs were so close to knocking off Miami in the opening round last year, but fell just short, however this year I think they get over that hump and knock off a good Cougars team.

    Drake vs. Washington State College Hoops Prediction: Drake -1

