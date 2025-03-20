Drake vs. Missouri Prediction: Is betting total too low?

​The Drake Bulldogs (30-3) will face the Missouri Tigers (22-11) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:35 p.m. ET (6:35 p.m. CT) at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Drake vs. Missouri matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Drake Bulldogs (+6) vs. Missouri Tigers (-6); o/u 133

7:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

TV: truTV

Drake vs. Missouri Public Betting: Bettors Love Bulldogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Drake when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Drake Bulldogs

Drake enters the tournament as the No. 11 seed in the West Region. The Bulldogs concluded their regular season with a 30-3 record, including a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship by defeating Bradley. They are known for their deliberate, low-possession style, leading the nation in slowest pace since February 1.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri, the No. 6 seed, finished their regular season with a 22-11 record, including an 11-8 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers are recognized for their depth, leading the SEC in field goal percentage, and their proficiency at drawing fouls, resulting in a high free throw rate. ​

Matchup Overview

This matchup presents contrasting styles: Missouri’s fast-paced, high-scoring offense against Drake’s methodical, defense-oriented approach. Missouri enters as a 6.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 133.5 points.

Key Factors

Pace Control: Drake’s ability to manage the game’s tempo will be crucial in mitigating Missouri’s offensive strengths.

Missouri’s Depth: The Tigers’ bench contributions and free throw efficiency could significantly impact the game’s outcome.​

Defensive Matchups: Both teams’ defensive strategies will play a pivotal role in dictating the game’s flow and scoring opportunities.

Drake vs. Missouri CBB Prediction:

I’m taking the over at Bovada.lv. Missouri hasn’t played defense in over a month. That’s one the reasons why the over is 8-2 in the Tigers’ last 10 games entering play tonight. They’re also highly efficient on offense, which is another reason why the over has been profitable of late. I know the Bulldogs are more efficient than explosive, but the Tigers should pull Drake into a shootout tonight.

Drake vs. Missouri Hoops Prediction: OVER 133