Baylor vs. Houston Prediction: Is Total Set too Low?

The Baylor Bears (15-8, 7-5 Big 12) are set to face the #5 Houston Cougars (19-4, 11-1 Big 12) tonight at 8 p.m. CT at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. With the Cougars laying nine points and the total sitting at 135, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Baylor vs. Houston matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Baylor Bears (+9) at Houston Cougars (-9); o/u 134.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN/ESPNU

Baylor vs. Houston Public Betting: Bettors leaning with Cougars

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance:

Houston: The Cougars have been dominant at home, winning 15 of their last 16 games. In Big 12 play, they are tied for first place with an 11-1 record.

Baylor: The Bears have shown resilience, winning four of their last six games. They are currently tied for fifth in the Big 12 standings with a 7-5 record.

Key Players:

Baylor: Norchad Omier has been a significant contributor, leading the team with 18 points and 12 rebounds in their recent victory over UCF.

Houston: The Cougars have a balanced attack, but specific standout players were not detailed in the available sources.

Injuries:

Baylor: The Bears will be without their best interior defender and rebounder, which could impact their performance against Houston’s offense.

Houston: Both Emanuel Sharp and LJ Cryer are dealing with injuries sustained in recent games.

Baylor vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The Cougars haven’t been as stout defensively, which has shown up in the team’s ATS record of late (0-3 ATS L3). Houston hasn’t covered in three straight games, which has coincided with a three-game over streak. When these two teams met in Waco last season, the game went to overtime and sailed over the 135-point total.

Baylor vs. Houston Hoops Prediction: OVER 134.5