Baylor vs. Duke Prediction: Can Blue Devils keep rolling?

Nine-seed Baylor and 1-seed Duke both remain in Raleigh to face each other on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 2:40 PM ET on CBS. Can Duke cover the 12-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Baylor vs. Duke prediction.

The Baylor Bears are 20-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-18-2 ATS this season.

The Duke Blue Devils are 32-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-12 ATS this season.

Baylor vs. Duke Matchup & Betting Odds

857 Baylor Bears (+12) vs. 858 Duke Blue Devils (-12); o/u 143.5

2:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: CBS

Baylor vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Baylor Bears Game Notes

Bears guard Robert Wright III was excellent in his team’s 75-72 first-round win over Mississippi State on Friday. The 6’1” freshman put up 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 31 minutes of playing time. Wright shot 8 of 15 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the win.

Baylor forward Norchad Omier posted a double-double in his team’s game on Friday. In 39 minutes, the Miami transfer recorded 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, and 6 made free throws. Omier is leading the team in scoring and rebounding this season with 15.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown is questionable to play on Sunday as he recovers from a separated shoulder. The 6’9” junior is one of Duke’s better defensive players and is averaging 2.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 16.9 minutes per contest this season.

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor was great in his team’s 93-49 first-round win over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday. In 24 minutes, the 6’6” junior logged 19 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal. Proctor shot 6 of 8 from three-point range in the victory.

Baylor vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Baylor is 3-5-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Bears are 6-11-1 ATS after a win this season.

Duke is 21-10 ATS after a win this season.

Duke is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Baylor vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Duke looked the part of national title favorites in their 93-49 blowout win over Mount St. Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils have the best player in the country in Cooper Flagg and the #4 defense in the land according to Kenpom.com. Duke’s average scoring margin of +21.5 points per game this season leads the nation by more than 4 points per game.

The Blue Devils’ ATS numbers reflect their dominance this year. Duke is 22-12 ATS as a favorite and 10-5 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Moreover, the Blue Devils are 8-4 ATS in non-conference games this season.

And finally, since the start of the 2020 season, Duke is 21-15 ATS in neutral-site contests and 8-4 ATS in NCAA Tournament games. Baylor has serious flaws that will likely be brought to the fore against the best team in the nation on Sunday. The pick is Duke -12 points over Baylor at Bovada.lv.

Baylor vs. Duke CBB Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -12