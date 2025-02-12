Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Red Raiders laying too many points?

The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to face the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CST. Are the Red Raiders laying too many points in tonight’s Arizona State vs. Texas Tech matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils (+15.5) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (-15.5); o/u 143.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: CBSSN

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performance

Arizona State Sun Devils: Hold a 12-11 overall record and are 3-9 in Big 12 play. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat being an 86-73 loss to Oklahoma State, despite Alston Mason’s 25-point effort.

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Boast an 18-5 overall record and a 9-3 mark in Big 12 action. They are coming off an 82-73 loss to Arizona, where JT Toppin led with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Key Players

Arizona State: Alston Mason has been a significant contributor, scoring 25 points in the recent game against Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech: JT Toppin averages 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while senior guard Elijah Hawkins contributes 10 points and 12 assists per game.

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

Texas Tech’s strong home performance, winning 20 of their last 21 night games at United Supermarkets Arena, coupled with Arizona State’s recent struggles, positions the Red Raiders as clear favorites in this matchup. The Sun Devils will need a standout performance to overcome the odds and secure an upset.

I know this is a lot of points but I’m laying it with Tech. The Sun Devils are just 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games and have dropped three straight at the betting window. The Red Raiders should roll tonight.

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Hoops Prediction: TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS -15.5