Alabama vs. Texas Prediction: Will Tide cover the 4 on Road?

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3) are set to face the Texas Longhorns (15-9) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM CT (9:00 PM ET), with television coverage on ESPN. With the road team laying 4 and the total sitting at 165.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Alabama vs. Texas matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide (-4) at Texas Longhorns (+4); o/u 165.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Moody Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Texas Public Betting: Bettors Backing Road Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Players to Watch:

Alabama: Forward Clifford Omoruyi has been a standout performer for the Crimson Tide, contributing significantly on both ends of the floor.

Texas: The Longhorns will rely on their balanced offensive attack and home-court advantage to challenge Alabama.

Alabama vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

The Crimson Tide have been impressive this season, boasting a 20-3 overall record and a 7-1 mark on the road. They are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games. The Longhorns, meanwhile, hold a 15-9 overall record, with a strong 10-4 performance at home. They have faced challenges in conference play but remain a formidable opponent, especially on their home court.

Despite not having home court advantage, I like the Crimson Tide. Winners of six straight and four of their last six against the spread, Alabama is rolling. The Crimson Tide are also an impressive 7-1 on the road, whereas the Longhorns have already dropped four games at home. Texas has also lost three out of its last four games overall, including back-to-back games versus Arkansas and at Vanderbilt, respectively.

Alabama vs. Texas Hoops Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE -4