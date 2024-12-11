Warriors vs. Rockets: Rockets a smart play?

The Rockets will host the Warriors at 9:30p.m. ET on Wednesday night. The Rockets are listed as 2.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 222 points, what is the best bet from Houston? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Rockets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Golden State Warriors (+2.0) at 534 Houston Rockets (-2.0); o/u 222

9:30 p.m. ET, December 11 2024

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Warriors vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

The Warriors improved to 14-9 on Wednesday night beating the Timberwolves by 8 points. Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s contest.

Houston Rockets DFS SPIN

The Rockets moved to 117-106 by 11 points on December 8th. Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams are both listed as questionable for the Rockets.

Warriors vs. Rockets: Prediction:

Take the Rockets. This feels like a bigger game for the young rockets than it does for Golden State. I would imagine Houston is more inspired to win the NBA Cup than the Warriors. They have a lot of young talent and to show what they can do early on in the season on a bigger stage seems like it would be a big boost. I think we see a strong performance at home for Houston here and they cover the number.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Rockets -2