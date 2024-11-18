Close Menu

    NBA Articles

    Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction: Will Golden State cover as small favorite?

    Anthony RomeBy
    Warriors vs. Clippers

    The Warriors are off to a hot start this NBA season, winning 10 out of their first 12 games. Will Golden State cover as a 4.5-point road favorite in tonight’s Warriors vs. Clippers matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Golden State Warriors (-4.5) at Los Angeles Clippers (+4.5); o/u 225.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 18, 2024

    Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

    Warriors vs. Clippers Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points with Golden State

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Curry is questionable on Monday night

    Stephen Curry (left knee bursitis) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Clippers. Having missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, Curry is questionable for Monday with a case of knee bursitis. If he cannot play, Buddy Hield would figure even more prominently in the rotation, as the Warriors are already without De’Anthony Melton (knee). Hield is already rostered in most fantasy leagues, while Brandin Podziemski remains available in some deep leagues.

    Harden scores 20 vs. Utah

    James Harden amassed 20 points (7-of-14 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), six rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, two blocks, and two 3-pointers in 33 minutes in Sunday’s win over Utah. What a night for Harden. For the eighth time in his career, he finished a game with at least 10 assists and no turnovers. Thus far, turnovers have been the most significant issue for The Beard this season, with a two-round gap between his 8-cat (1st-round) and 9-cat (3rd) values. Also, he made some history, moving into second place on the all-time 3-pointers list. Harden entered Sunday tied with Ray Allen at 2,973 3-pointers. The Clippers are among the few teams playing four games in Week 5, beginning with the Warriors on Monday.

    Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Warriors’ 12 games this season, cashing in eight out of their last 10 games overall. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 6-4. If we shrink that number down to the last six meetings, the over is 4-2. Granted, the over is just 5-9 in the Clippers’ 14 games this season, but Los Angeles will be playing the second game of a back-to-back tonight. Thus, if the Clippers have tired legs in the second half, it could lead to some easy buckets for the Warriors.

    Warriors vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: OVER 225

