Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Kings, Fighting Illini & Mavs

Will the Kings stay hot on the moneyline when they visit the Islanders tonight? Will the Fighting Illini rebound from their Big Ten opening loss to Northwestern? Read on for our Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Monday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

My Monday Cross-Sport Parlay was a total dud. I had the over 5.5 in the Blackhawks-Rangers game and after the two teams combined for two goals in the opening period, they only scored one more goal the rest of the way. I also had the over 49.5 in the Bengals-Cowboys Monday Night Football game and while the game was trending over at halftime, the scoring slowed down in the second half. The Bengals won, 27-20. The Knicks’ 113-108 win over the Raptors also fell well short of the 232.5-point total. Only Indiana (-5.5) in the first half over Minnesota cashed.

NHL Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Los Angeles Kings -134, 7:40 p.m. ET

Only the Penguins (4-1, 87.25%) and Sharks (3-2, 71.00%) have been more profitable over their last five games than the Kings. Over that span, Los Angeles is 5-0, with a return on investment of 69.93%. They have also been profitable over their last 10 games, winning seven of those 10 contests, with an ROI of 11.95%.

If we look at head-to-head trends, the Kings are 6-4 in their last 10 meetings with the Islanders, although that includes a 5-1 mark versus New York in the last six head-to-head meetings. Over that span, the Kings have outscored the Islanders by a combined 19-10 margin.

CBB Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Illinois Fighting Illini -6.5 (-110), 9:00 p.m. ET

The Fighting Illini are 9-1 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Badgers. They’re also 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against the Badgers. You’d have to go back to February 18, 2019 for the last time the Badgers took down the Illini. You’d have to go back to January 23, 2019 for the last time Wisconsin even covered against Illinois.

After losing to the Wildcats in their Big Ten opener, this is a good bounce back spot for the Fighting Illini.

NBA Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Dallas Mavericks +4.5 (-110), 9:30 p.m. ET

The Mavericks are hot. They’ve won nine out of their last 10 games straight up and are 8-2 against the number over that span. They needed one more bucket to cover at Toronto in a 125-118 win three nights ago, but that was the first time the Mavs failed to cover in six consecutive games.

Granted, the Thunder are on a three-game ATS win streak, but I have no problem taking points with a red-hot team.

3-Leg Cross Sport Parlay Odds: +536 (Fanduel Sportsbook)