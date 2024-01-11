Trail Blazers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the line sitting at 13 in favor of the home team and the total climbing to 234.5 after opening at 233, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Trail Blazers vs. Thunder matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Portland Trail Blazers (+13) at 574 Oklahoma City Thunder (-13); o/u 234.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: Public Bettors Conflicted on Spread

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Trail Blazers to be without Ayton

Deandre Ayton (knee) is doubtful for Thursday’s game against the Thunder. Ayton continues to deal with right knee tendinitis. He will likely be forced to miss a ninth consecutive game. It’s not yet clear whether Jabari Walker (knee) will be able to suit up, but Duop Reath and Ibou Badji will likely see additional playing time against Oklahoma City.

Dort a Non-Factor in Thunder’s Most Recent Win

Luguentz Dort chipped in seven points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Monday’s 136-128 victory over the Wizards. From Dec. 14-26, Dort looked like he was turning a corner offensively, averaging 15.0 points (58.5 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. However, since then, he’s averaged just 9.9 points (42.4 percent shooting). Dort has never been a major source of offense, but he’s averaging 11.0 points this season — his lowest mark since his rookie campaign.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 18 of Oklahoma City’s last 25 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 24 of Portland’s last 34 games when playing on the road against Oklahoma City

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Oklahoma City’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take Oklahoma City. The Trail Blazers are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and are 3-11 against the number in their last 14 games against the Thunder. That includes a mark of 1-8 ATS in the last nine meetings between these two teams, while the Thunder are 8-3 at the betting window in their last 11 games when playing at home against Portland.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -13