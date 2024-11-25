Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Will Portland pull off upset in Memphis?

Will Portland pull off the upset or at least cover as 10-point underdogs in Monday night’s Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Portland Trail Blazers (+10) at Memphis Grizzlies (-10); o/u 230.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 25, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Portland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Trail Blazers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williams is not on Portland’s injury report

Robert Williams (rest) is not on the injury report for Monday’s game against Memphis. Williams did not play in Saturday’s win over Houston, Portland’s second game in as many nights. He’s back for Monday night and will likely start, as Donovan Clingan (knee) is out, and Deandre Ayton (finger) is doubtful. The Time Lord should be rostered as long as he’s healthy.

Morant questionable to play for Memphis

Ja Morant (posterior hip subluxation) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers. Morant has not appeared in a game since November 6, with his absence boosting Scotty Pippen Jr.’s fantasy value. Even if Morant is cleared to play on Monday, fantasy managers should not expect to see him take on a full workload. Managers who have Pippen rostered should hold onto him, as he can have value in deep leagues as a backup point guard.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

The Trail Blazers have covered in five straight road games against Memphis. From an ATS standpoint, Portland has owned this series. First and foremost, they’re 6-4 straight up against the Grizzlies in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. They’re also 8-2 against the number over that same span. While Memphis did cover as a 1-point road favorite in Portland earlier this month, I see the Trail Blazers hanging in the rematch tonight.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction: Portland Trail Blazers +10