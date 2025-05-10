Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 Prediction: Minnesota laying too many points?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors square off in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinals series on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The series is currently tied 1–1, with both teams having secured a win on their home courts. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Timberwolves are 5-point road favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 200.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

Game 1: The Warriors took a 1–0 series lead with a 99–88 victory. Despite Stephen Curry exiting early due to a hamstring strain, Golden State’s depth, including standout performances from Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield, propelled them to the win. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Game 2: The Timberwolves bounced back with a dominant 120–96 win. Julius Randle recorded a double-double with 24 points and 11 assists, while Edwards added 20 points. The Warriors, still without Curry, struggled to match Minnesota’s intensity.

Storylines

Stephen Curry’s Status: Curry remains sidelined due to a left hamstring strain and is expected to be reevaluated on May 14. His absence continues to challenge the Warriors’ offensive dynamics.

Anthony Edwards’ Emergence: Edwards continues to solidify his status as a postseason star, with his scoring and rebounding prowess being pivotal for the Timberwolves.

Warriors’ Depth and Experience: With Curry out, Golden State’s veterans, including Butler and Draymond Green, are tasked with stepping up. The team’s playoff experience remains a crucial asset.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 NBA Prediction:

X Given the Warriors’ current roster limitations and the Timberwolves’ momentum, Minnesota is favored to take a 2–1 series lead. The Timberwolves’ balanced offense and defensive capabilities, especially with Rudy Gobert’s presence in the paint, provide them with an edge. Golden State’s reliance on their veteran core will be tested without Curry’s scoring and playmaking.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -5