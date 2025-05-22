Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2 Prediction: Will Minnesota rebound?

The Minnesota Timberwolves face a pivotal Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. After a disappointing 114–88 loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves are looking to rebound and level the series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 22, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 7.5-point home favorites versus the Timberwolves. The total, meanwhile, sits at 215 points.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Injuries Impacting Minnesota: The Timberwolves are dealing with significant injuries. Julius Randle (groin), Rudy Gobert (back), and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) are all listed as out for Game 2, leaving Minnesota’s depth and defensive capabilities compromised.

Thunder’s Dominant Performance: Oklahoma City showcased their strength in Game 1, overwhelming the Timberwolves with a 70-point second half. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 37 points, while Jalen Williams contributed 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Minnesota’s Need for a Strong Start: In Game 1, the Timberwolves held a lead at halftime but faltered in the second half. Maintaining intensity throughout the game will be crucial to avoid falling into a deeper series deficit.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Given the Thunder’s home-court advantage, depth, and the Timberwolves’ injury challenges, Oklahoma City should take a 2–0 series lead. That said, will OKC cover? The Timberwolves will need a standout performance from Anthony Edwards and contributions from role players to have a chance at evening the series. I think they get it this time around.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2 Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +7.5