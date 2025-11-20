Thursday NBA Best Bets Nov 20: Will Atlanta stay hot ATS?

Last Updated on November 21, 2025 1:39 am by Alex Becker

The NBA schedule on Thursday, Nov. 20, features 4 games. Can Orlando and San Antonio cover as small home favorites without their star players? Will Philadelphia cover as small road favorites in Milwaukee? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 20.

NBA Best Bets Nov 20: Pick 1 — Los Angeles Clippers +5.5 at Orlando Magic (7:00 PM ET)

Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Derrick Jones Jr. will both miss Thursday’s game. Bradley Beal is out for Los Angeles as well. For the Magic, Paolo Banchero and Moritz Wagner have both been ruled out for Thursday’s contest.

I like the Clippers in an underdog spot here. L.A. is 23-19 ATS as an underdog and 15-12 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season. Additionally, the Clippers are 22-12 ATS in non-conference games and 14-10 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the start of last season. Los Angeles will have James Harden available, and he’s been as good as advertised this year, to the tune of 26.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. I’m taking the Clippers and the points here.

Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +5.5

NBA Best Bets Nov 20: Pick 2 — Milwaukee Bucks +2.5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8:00 PM ET)

Philadelphia’s Kelly Oubre Jr. and Adem Bona will both sit out Thursday’s game. 76ers stars Paul George and Joel Embiid both sat out Wednesday’s game, and their status is currently unclear ahead of Thursday’s contest.

For the Bucks, their star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Thursday’s game, and likely a few games after that. Milwaukee’s Tauren Prince and Kevin Porter Jr. will both sit out Thursday as well.

The Bucks are in a less-than ideal spot without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the numbers point to them being able to manage. Since the start of last season, the Bucks are 21-16-1 ATS as an underdog and 7-5 ATS as a home underdog. In that same span, Milwaukee is 10-8 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest and 28-22-1 ATS as the home team. For all of those reasons, Milwaukee is the pick.

Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +2.5

NBA Best Bets Nov 20: Pick 3 — Atlanta Hawks +1.5 at San Antonio Spurs (8:00 PM ET)

Atlanta won’t have Trae Young against San Antonio on Thursday. Hawks big men Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher are both officially listed as questionable to play on Thursday.

San Antonio will be without Victor Wembanyama, Jordan McLaughlin, and Stephon Castle on Thursday. Spurs guard Dylan Harper missed Tuesday’s game with a calf ailment, and his status is up in the air for Thursday’s game.

Atlanta has been cooking without Trae Young this season. The star point guard sprained the MCL in his right knee during his team’s October 29th game against Brooklyn. Since then, the Hawks are 7-3 straight up and 7-3 against the spread. In that 10-game span, 5 different players have led the Hawks in scoring. Atlanta’s balanced, Trae Young-less attack should be too much for a Spurs team missing at least two of their top three scorers.

Pick: Atlanta Hawks +1.5

