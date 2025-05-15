Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 Prediction: Will OKC cover 4.5-point spread?

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT. The Thunder lead the series 3-2 and have the opportunity to advance to the Conference Finals with a win. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 15, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 4.5-point road favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 216 points.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Love Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder (3) vs. Denver Nuggets (2)

Date & Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

The Thunder secured a crucial 112–105 victory in Game 5, propelled by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 points and timely contributions from Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams. Despite Nikola Jokić’s 44-point performance, the Nuggets fell short, highlighting their struggles with depth and fatigue. Analyst Charles Barkley has expressed concerns about Jokić’s physical condition and the team’s overall performance.

Keys to the Game

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Leadership: The MVP frontrunner has been exceptional, averaging 32.8 points per game in the playoffs. His ability to drive and create plays will be pivotal in a hostile environment.

Defensive Strategies: With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein available, the Thunder can bolster their defense against Jokić and the Nuggets’ offense.

Depth Contributions: Players like Jalen Williams and Lu Dort have stepped up, providing scoring and defensive support. Maintaining this depth will be crucial in Denver.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić’s Performance: Jokić remains the cornerstone of the Nuggets’ offense. His ability to dominate inside and facilitate plays will be essential for Denver’s success.

Supporting Cast: Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. need to provide consistent scoring and perimeter shooting to alleviate pressure on Jokić.

Injury Concerns: The status of Aaron Gordon, dealing with a calf issue, could impact Denver’s defensive schemes and overall rotation.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 NBA Prediction:

Given the Thunder’s momentum, depth, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership, they are poised to close out the series in Denver. While the Nuggets, led by Jokić, will fight valiantly, the Thunder’s balanced approach and defensive prowess should secure them a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 Betting Prediction: OKC THUNDER -4.5