Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 Prediction: Will OKC Cover Spread?

With the series shifting from Oklahoma City to Denver, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 matchup? Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET tonight from Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 5-point road favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 233 points.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning OKC

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Status: Thunder lead 2–0

The Oklahoma City Thunder have taken a commanding 2–0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, securing victories in both home games. In Game 2, the Thunder dominated the Nuggets with a 127–103 win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 40 points and 8 rebounds, while Jalen Williams added 26 points and 9 rebounds. Nikola Jokić contributed 24 points and 13 rebounds for Denver.

The Thunder’s depth and defensive prowess have been evident, with contributions from players like Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City ranks first in the NBA in defensive rating and has held opponents to an average of 106.6 points per game.

The Nuggets, while led by the reigning MVP Jokić, have struggled to contain the Thunder’s offensive firepower and have been outmatched in the first two games.

Key Factors for Game 3

Thunder’s Defensive Dominance: Oklahoma City’s defense has been stifling, limiting opponents’ scoring and controlling the pace of the game.

Nuggets’ Offensive Adjustments: Denver will need to find ways to exploit matchups and improve their shooting efficiency to compete with the Thunder.

Home-Court Advantage: The Nuggets will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage to avoid falling into a 3–0 deficit.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 NBA Prediction:

Game 3 is pivotal for the Nuggets to stay alive in the series. The Thunder, with their balanced attack and defensive strength, will look to take a commanding 3–0 lead. The Nuggets will need to make significant adjustments to their game plan to avoid falling into a deeper hole. Ultimately, I don’t see them accomplishing the feat and I’m laying the points with OKC.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -5