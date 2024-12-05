Rockets vs. Warriors: Back Houston

The Warriors will host the Rockets at 10:10p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Rockets are listed as 3.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 220.5 points, what is the best bet from San Fran? Keep reading for our Rockets vs. Warriors prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Houston Rockets (-3.5) at 550 Golden State Warriors (+3.5); o/u 220.5

10:10 p.m. ET, December 5, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Rockets vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Rockets DFS SPIN

The Rockets dropped to 15-7 losing to the Kings by nine points on December 3rd. Tari Eason won’t play in Thursday’s contest with a concussion.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

The Warriors fell to 12-8 losing to the Nuggets by a score of 119-115 on Tuesday night. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have been ruled out for Thursday’s contest against the Rockets.

Rockets vs. Warriors: Prediction:

Take the Rockets. The Warriors have not been playing well and now they won’t have Curry and Green in the lineup. Houston is not at full strength either, but they should be okay in this spot. Houston wins and covers on the road.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Rockets -3.5