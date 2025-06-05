Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 NBA Finals Prediction: OKC laying too many points? 

The 2025 NBA Finals tip off on Thursday, June 5, with Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. This matchup features a compelling clash of styles: the Pacers’ high-octane offense against the Thunder’s elite defense. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 4, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 9.5-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 231 points.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game Preview: Pacers vs. Thunder

Indiana Pacers (50–32, 12–4 Playoffs)

The Pacers are making their first Finals appearance since 2000, led by star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton has been exceptional this postseason, including a historic triple-double in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers’ offense ranks among the league’s best, averaging over 121 points per game and shooting a league-best 50.6% from the field. However, their defense has been a concern, allowing 120.3 points per game and ranking near the bottom in defensive rating.

Oklahoma City Thunder (68–14, 12–4 Playoffs)

The Thunder enter the Finals as the top seed, boasting the best regular-season record in the NBA. MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team, averaging 32.9 points per game. Oklahoma City’s defense is formidable, ranking first in field goal defense and three-point defense. Their balanced offense features multiple double-digit scorers, including Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Thunder’s Perimeter Defense: Haliburton’s playmaking will be tested against Oklahoma City’s aggressive perimeter defense. His ability to orchestrate the offense and exploit mismatches will be crucial for the Pacers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Pacers’ Defense: Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring prowess poses a significant challenge for Indiana’s defense. Containing him will be a priority for the Pacers.

Pacers’ Offensive Efficiency vs. Thunder’s Defensive Pressure: Indiana’s high-scoring offense will face a stern test against Oklahoma City’s defensive pressure. Limiting turnovers and maintaining shooting efficiency will be key for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 NBA Prediction:

While the Pacers have shown resilience and offensive firepower, the Thunder’s depth, defensive prowess, and experience make them the favorites in this matchup. Expect Oklahoma City to take a 1–0 series lead in Game 1. That said, they’re laying too many points in this matchup.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 1 Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +9.5