Pacers vs. Cavs Game 5 Prediction: Is Cleveland laying too many points?

The Indiana Pacers aim to close out their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Rocket Arena. The Pacers lead the series 3–1 after a dominant 41-point victory in Game 4, marking the largest halftime deficit in Cavaliers playoff history. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Pacers vs. Cavs Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavs

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cavs are 8-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 229 points.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Key Storylines

Donovan Mitchell’s Status

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell exited Game 4 due to a non-contact left ankle injury, compounding his existing calf strain. He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday and remains optimistic about playing in Game 5, stating he’ll “be good.”

Tyrese Haliburton’s Leadership

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been instrumental in the series, including a game-winning three-pointer in Game 2. His ability to orchestrate the offense and make clutch plays has been a significant factor in Indiana’s success.

Cleveland’s Depth and Coaching

Under Coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavaliers have relied on a deep roster and a balanced offensive approach. However, injuries to key players have tested their depth in the postseason.

Game 5 Preview

Pacers’ Momentum: Indiana enters Game 5 with significant momentum, having outscored Cleveland by 41 points in the first half of Game 4 . Their balanced scoring and defensive prowess have been evident throughout the series.

Cavaliers’ Resilience: Despite the injuries, Cleveland’s depth and coaching have kept them competitive. Mitchell’s potential return could provide a much-needed boost.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 5 NBA Prediction:

With the Pacers’ current form and Cleveland’s injury concerns, Indiana is poised to secure the series in Game 5. However, if Mitchell returns to full strength, the Cavaliers could extend the series. Either way, I’m taking the points.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 5 Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +8