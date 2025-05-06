Pacers vs. Cavs Game 2 Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

Is the betting total for Tuesday night’s Pacers vs. Cavs Game 2 matchup set too high at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 5, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cavs are 9-point home favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 229.5 points.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap (Cavs lead 1–0)

The Cleveland Cavaliers opened the second round with a gritty 103–98 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1, thanks to a dominant fourth quarter by Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 35 points and closed the game with clutch shot-making. Indiana struggled to generate clean looks in crunch time, especially without elite isolation scorers, and now faces pressure to avoid going down 0–2 on the road.

Team Breakdowns

Indiana Pacers (6th seed)

Regular Season Record: 47–35

Playoff Record: 5–3

Key Trends & Stats:

Lead the playoffs in pace (102.3 possessions per game)

Averaging 117.4 PPG in the postseason

3PT shooting dipped to 32.6% in Game 1 (vs. 37.4% in 1st round)

Key Players:

Tyrese Haliburton: Struggled in Game 1 (15 pts, 7 ast, 5 TOs); needs a bounce-back performance.

Pascal Siakam: Had 22 points but faded late. His size mismatch must be exploited more.

Myles Turner: Defensively active, but Cleveland’s length limited his shot volume.

X-Factor: The Pacers’ bench unit, which was a weapon against Milwaukee, was outscored 26–18 by Cleveland’s reserves in Game 1. Indiana needs T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin to swing the second-unit minutes back in their favor.

Cleveland Cavaliers (4th seed)

Regular Season Record: 50–32

Playoff Record: 5–2

Key Trends & Stats:

Held Indiana to just 17 fourth-quarter points in Game 1

Defensive Rating: 104.7 in playoffs (2nd-best behind Boston)

Outrebounded Indiana 46–38

Key Players:

Donovan Mitchell: Averaging 30.2 PPG this postseason; thriving as a go-to closer.

Evan Mobley: Anchored the paint with 12 boards, 3 blocks, and elite help defense.

Darius Garland: Still searching for rhythm (just 12 points in Game 1), but controlled tempo.

X-Factor: Isaac Okoro, who guarded Haliburton for much of the second half, played elite perimeter defense and added timely 3s. His two-way play has become critical.

Keys to Game 2

For the Pacers:

Get Haliburton downhill early: Indiana’s offense stalls without his creation.

Increase pace and spacing: Cleveland slowed them down in Game 1, forcing half-court sets.

Limit second-chance points: The Cavs had 13 offensive rebounds, a major edge.

For the Cavs:

Stick with physical defense: Their ability to disrupt Haliburton’s pick-and-roll flow was key.

Continue to isolate Mitchell late: He’s proven to be the closer Indiana lacks.

Avoid foul trouble: Mobley and Allen staying on the floor is critical to protecting the rim.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Indiana will likely make adjustments—expect quicker pace, more off-ball actions for Haliburton, and stronger bench minutes. But Cleveland’s size and defense, especially at home, remain a tough matchup. If Mitchell keeps playing like a superstar and Mobley controls the paint, the Cavaliers should defend home court again.

Pacers vs. Cavs Game 2 Betting Prediction: UNDER 229.5